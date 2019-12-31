Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dedicated Educator Wins Hayward's Teacher Of The Year Award

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Dedicated Educator Wins Hayward's Teacher Of The Year Award

Dedicated Educator Wins Hayward's Teacher Of The Year Award

Mia Buljan has spent her whole career teaching in Hayward, yet kids still have a hard time saying her last name.

That’s why she prefers to go by “Miss B." As of 2019, she also goes by Teacher of the Year for the Hayward Unified School District.

Jackie Ward reports.

(12-31-2019)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Mia Buljan has spent her whole career teaching in Hayward, yet kids still have a hard time saying her last name. Th… https://t.co/tox1IxQZLc 1 hour ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Dedicated Educator Wins Hayward’s 2019 Teacher Of The Year Award https://t.co/PlHose8Po5… https://t.co/mkETAymDWP 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married [Video]Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married

Michelle Williams is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby. Williams who was formerly married to the late actor Heath Ledger is best known for her role in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

THE MIRACLE WORKER Movie (1962) Anne Bancroft, Victor Jory, Inga Swenson [Video]THE MIRACLE WORKER Movie (1962) Anne Bancroft, Victor Jory, Inga Swenson

THE MIRACLE WORKER Movie Trailer HD (1962) - Plot synopsis: The story of Anne Sullivan's struggle to teach the blind and deaf Helen Keller how to communicate. Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke are..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.