Tens Of Thousands Gather For New Year's Day Protest In Hong Kong

Tens Of Thousands Gather For New Year's Day Protest In Hong Kong

Tens Of Thousands Gather For New Year's Day Protest In Hong Kong

Police withdrew their authorization for the rally after some protesters clashed with officers.
Recent related news from verified sources

Tear gas fired during New Year's Day protest in Hong Kong

A New Year's Day march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong has ended...
The Age - Published

Hong Kong Protest: Thousands Expected to March on New Year’s Day

A holiday tradition in Hong Kong — a pro-democracy rally — could inject new momentum into the...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •France 24



Recent related videos from verified sources

Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year [Video]Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year

Protesters at the harbourfront counted down chanting: 'Ten! Nine! Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now!’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong [Video]Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year's Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year's Day. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:30Published

