The Tragic Story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

Selena was a crossover star and the Queen of Tejano music.

She was one of the most celebrated and influential Latin artists of the 90s, but her life and career were cut tragically short.

In 2020, Netflix is bringing her heartbreaking saga to the screen as “Selena: The Series”, with “The Walking Dead” star Christian Serratos in the lead-role.

And judging by the trailer, she’s a dead-ringer!

In preparation for the show, we’re giving you the run-down on the famed artist’s life – and untimely death.

as we take a look at the tragic story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.