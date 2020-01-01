Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Buttigieg Announces Record Haul

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Buttigieg Announces Record Haul

Buttigieg Announces Record Haul

CNN reports Pete Buttigieg raised more than $24.7 million during the final three months of 2019.

Buttigieg raised more than $76 million from more than 733,000 individuals in the last year.

The campaign did not disclose how much money Buttigieg has remaining in the bank.

The nomination battle kicks off next month with the Iowa caucuses on February 3.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.