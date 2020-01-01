Buttigieg Announces Record Haul

CNN reports Pete Buttigieg raised more than $24.7 million during the final three months of 2019.

Buttigieg raised more than $76 million from more than 733,000 individuals in the last year.

The campaign did not disclose how much money Buttigieg has remaining in the bank.

The nomination battle kicks off next month with the Iowa caucuses on February 3.