Why 'Cats' Failed?
"Cats" cost $95 million to make.
The movie is on track to lose a ton after factoring in production and marketing costs.
Why did the movie fail?
The movie musical has a paltry 18% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Jeff Bock, the Exhibitor Relations senior box-office analyst, called it a "word-of-mouth failure."
The movie wasn't even finished by the time it hit theaters.
Universal told thousands of theaters on its opening day that they would receive a new version with "improved visual effects."