Why 'Cats' Failed?

"Cats" cost $95 million to make.

The movie is on track to lose a ton after factoring in production and marketing costs.

Why did the movie fail?

The movie musical has a paltry 18% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jeff Bock, the Exhibitor Relations senior box-office analyst, called it a "word-of-mouth failure." The movie wasn't even finished by the time it hit theaters.

Universal told thousands of theaters on its opening day that they would receive a new version with "improved visual effects."
