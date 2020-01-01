Neighbors react to murder investigation in Morrice 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:23s - Published Neighbors react to murder investigation in Morrice Neighbors are speaking out about the Morrice-area man police say killed 25-year old Kevin Bacon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marjie This guy should have already been in jail. Was it Morrice, Mount Morrice it Schwartz Creek? Regardless, this wasn’t… https://t.co/aAcurUp66z 19 hours ago FOX 47 News Mark Latunski was charged with open murder and mutilation of a human body on Monday after police found Bacon's body… https://t.co/hC5r3ReBXR 1 day ago WILX News 10 Michael Parks said most neighbors are shocked something like this could happen in their town. https://t.co/N4jmz7BxNJ 1 day ago