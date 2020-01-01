Global  

New Year's Eve festivities at Cape Town's Victoria & Alfred Waterfront





Thousands of people poured into the famed Victoria & Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa for the 2019 New Year's Eve festivities.




Many also came to witness the venue’s last New Years Eve fireworks display despite recent protests by animal rights activists.

The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront hosts thousands of New Years Eve revellers every year who fill up the restaurants, hotels, bars and other entertainment facilities.




