Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar on "Ghost Stories"

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 06:00s - Published < > Embed
Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar on 'Ghost Stories'

Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar on "Ghost Stories"

Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar on "Ghost Stories" #GhostStories #NetflixIndia #JanhviKapoor #ZoyaAkhtar

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Janhvi Kapoor: Working with Zoya Akhtar was my biggest takeaway from Ghost Stories


Indian Express - Published

'Ghost Stories': Sinister. Diabolic. Macabre. Wicked (IANS Review; Rating: * * * & 1/2)

"Ghost Stories" (Netflix movie); Cast: Surekha Sikri, Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sukant Goel,...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netflix's Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror [Video]Netflix's Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror

Netflix's Ghost Stories features four mind-bending thrillers from the directors of Lust Stories - Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:28Published

Shah Rukh Khan at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party, fans go berserk [Video]Shah Rukh Khan at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party, fans go berserk

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan stole the show at Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party. Fans gathered outside Zoya’s house to get a glimpse of the King of Bollywood. Karan Johar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.