Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe In 'A Quiet Place Part II' First Trailer
Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, John Krasinski and more star in this first trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'.
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world.
Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
A Quiet Place: Part II - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou!
Release Date: March 20, 2020
TRAILER OF A QUIET PLACE PART II
TRAILER OF A QUIET PLACE PART II
#AQuietPlace
courtesy - Paramount Pictures Presents
In Association with Michael Bay
A Platinum Dunes / Sunday Night Production
A John Krasinski Film
