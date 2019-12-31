Global  

Pope Francis Apologizes

Pope Francis ApologizesPope Francis apologized a day after he was seen slapping a woman's hand.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Francis: Honor the dignity of women for a better world in 2020

Vatican City, Jan 1, 2020 / 05:15 am (CNA).- Pope Francis began the new year with a call for the...
CNA - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Pope Francis apologizes for losing patience with woman who grabbed him

Vatican City, Jan 1, 2020 / 06:00 am (CNA).- Pope Francis apologized Wednesday for losing his...
CNA - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesEurasia ReviewCBS NewsWorldNewsFOXNews.com



MatthewHumphre1

Matthew Humphrey Jr. RT @ABC: PEEVED PONTIFF: Pope Francis does not look happy after a woman grabbed his arm during a walkabout at the Vatican. https://t.co/h23… 10 seconds ago

aldrinechaore

Renz Aldrin Echaore RT @PhilippineStar: ‘WE OFTEN LOSE PATIENCE. SO DO I.’ Pope Francis apologizes for slapping a woman’s hand after she grabbed and pulled th… 19 seconds ago

Hope86277113

Hope #resist RT @HuffPost: The pontiff slapped a woman’s arm after she grabbed him during a walkabout on New Year’s Eve. https://t.co/iI7y2lLZrV 28 seconds ago

jmjones19

Joe Jones Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand https://t.co/997YByIWr1 #FoxNews Here… https://t.co/vZ8jGmsUqF 34 seconds ago

ChristinaHenze

Christina henze Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand | Fox News!! She deserved it !! https://t.co/9ObFj7p4zU 1 minute ago

MarciaSessler

Marcia Sessler Pope Francis apologizes for smacking woman’s hand: ‘So many times we lose patience’: https://t.co/6k8VgRx1yC via @AOL 1 minute ago

J_Calhoun

Spartan #301 @Ab__Elba To everyone saying Il Papa was totally justified here, and did nothing wrong...he disagrees with you. https://t.co/4L4gQwmbX2 2 minutes ago

MarciaSessler

Marcia Sessler Pope Francis apologizes for smacking woman’s hand: ‘So many times we lose patience’: https://t.co/kh1sgkNAAq via @AOL 2 minutes ago


Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City [Video]Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Watch: Pope Francis Reacts To Woman Sharply Yanking Him Toward Her [Video]Watch: Pope Francis Reacts To Woman Sharply Yanking Him Toward Her

Pope Francis was sharply yanked by a woman toward her.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

