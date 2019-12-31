Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Protesters Advance On U.S. Embassy In Iraq Following Deadly Airstrikes

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Protesters Advance On U.S. Embassy In Iraq Following Deadly Airstrikes

Protesters Advance On U.S. Embassy In Iraq Following Deadly Airstrikes

Demonstrators breached the compound's perimeter as tensions are high following American airstrikes that killed members of an Iranian-backed militia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Thousands of Iraqi Protesters Attempt to Storm U.S. Baghdad Embassy in Protest Against Deadly Airstrikes

"We expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy."
Mediaite - Published

Troops at U.S. Embassy in Iraq fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters

Violence continues outside the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. Demonstrators led by Iranian-backed militias are...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItzAbdullah_

THE CIRCUIT RT @muslimvoices: "Iraq protesters attack US embassy over air strikes: Several militia members injured by stun grenades and tear gas as tho… 3 hours ago

muslimvoices

Muslim Voices "Iraq protesters attack US embassy over air strikes: Several militia members injured by stun grenades and tear gas… https://t.co/pFK7Qi7qWo 4 hours ago

TeraceGarnier

Terace Garnier RT @Newsy: The protests are in response to U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 and wounded more than 50 members of an Iranian-backed m… 18 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy The protests are in response to U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 and wounded more than 50 members of an Ira… https://t.co/TjwcJOMDhP 18 hours ago

shabbirghewalla

shabbir gheewalla RT @BarbieSnow6: Iraqi protesters advance on US embassy, torch guardhouse to protest airstrikes - ABC News - https://t.co/5PlcaC2ujZ via @A… 1 day ago

BarbieSnow6

Barbie Snow Iraqi protesters advance on US embassy, torch guardhouse to protest airstrikes - ABC News - https://t.co/5PlcaC2ujZ… https://t.co/KmxG08rHFV 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed [Video]WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed

Protesters in Iraq attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting fires and breaking windows. A U.S. official told CBS News that protesters scaled a wall and got into a reception area outside..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published

Protesters Furious Over American Airstrikes Attack U.S. Embassy In Iraq [Video]Protesters Furious Over American Airstrikes Attack U.S. Embassy In Iraq

An estimated 6,000 angry Iraqi protesters gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, railing against deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.