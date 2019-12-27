Global  

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg.

The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new team-mates on Tuesday and is not eligible for Thursday's Premier League match at home to Sheffield United because of registration regulations.
