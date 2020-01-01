Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Thousands line the streets for London's New Year's Day parade

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Thousands line the streets for London's New Year's Day parade

Thousands line the streets for London's New Year's Day parade

Festive revellers celebrate the start of a new decade at London's New Year's Day Parade.

The parade takes place through the centre of the capital, finishing on Parliament Square.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

London's New Year parade: Thousands perform in 34th event

BBC Local News: London -- Half a million people are expected to line the route of there 34th annual...
BBC Local News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Thousands line the streets for London's New Year's Day parade: https://t.co/nIdZmEMdrk #NewYearsDay… https://t.co/4Y7FSJcOQt 7 seconds ago

webbpaul5

paul🌹 RT @Willy_Orwonty: @RespectIsVital Thousands of ordinary folk line the streets of London just to catch a fleeting glimpse of the Queen. Fo… 3 days ago

Willy_Orwonty

Orson Cart @RespectIsVital Thousands of ordinary folk line the streets of London just to catch a fleeting glimpse of the Queen… https://t.co/FjYtI0DC9A 4 days ago

Willy_Orwonty

Orson Cart Thousands of ordinary folk line the streets of London just to catch a fleeting glimpse of the Queen. For her part,… https://t.co/hl9H1cU67j 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mummers Strut Down Broad Street For Annual New Year's Day Parade [Video]Mummers Strut Down Broad Street For Annual New Year's Day Parade

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:24Published

London New Year's Parade held in Piccadilly with costumes, dinosaurs and giant balloons [Video]London New Year's Parade held in Piccadilly with costumes, dinosaurs and giant balloons

The London community came together for the 2020 New Year's Day celebrations, with various performers and attractions marching through the streets. Filmed in Piccadilly, the event featured..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.