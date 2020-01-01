Thousands line the streets for London's New Year's Day parade now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published Thousands line the streets for London's New Year's Day parade Festive revellers celebrate the start of a new decade at London's New Year's Day Parade. The parade takes place through the centre of the capital, finishing on Parliament Square.

