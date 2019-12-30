Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Nissan's former boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn is said to have been smuggled out of Japan by an undisclosed private security company.

Reuters sources say he was personally received by Lebanon's own president after arriving in the Mideast.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

More details are emerging over how Nissan's former boss -- now an international fugitive -- escaped from Japan.

And, apparently, was received by Lebanon's own president after reaching that country.

Reuters sources are now saying that Carlos Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan by a private security company onto a private jet.

Even the pilot was unaware that Ghosn was aboard.

The plot is said to have been the result of three months of planning.

The sources, close to the former auto titan, also say that Lebanon's ambassador met Ghosn daily while he was on house arrest in Tokyo.

Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan and says it has no plans to take action against him.

The Lebanese president's office denies that the two men met and there are still a lot of unknowns.

Lebanon says Ghosn entered the country, the country of his childhood, legally using a French passport -- even though the man's French, Lebanese, and Brazilian passports are with his lawyers in Japan.

How he got through Japan's airport security -- also unknown.

And there's a daring tale being spun in Lebanese media that he was smuggled out of his house -- under surveillance -- inside a container of musical instruments after a private party.

His wife denies it.

His internet and phone communications were restricted during detention.

Carlos Ghosn was under arrest on allegations of financial crimes before he was fired from Nissan.

He denies it all, and says he was the victim of a boardroom coup.



Recent related news from verified sources

Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources

Fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn met Lebanon's president after his escape from Japan,...
Reuters - Published

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon, apparently defying house arrest in Japan

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Lebanon, sources told FRANCE 24 on Monday,...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape... 4 minutes ago

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/1AQ2PTELm8 https://t.co/sYawzt1rN6 8 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape https://t.co/4pOj5RhDpK https://t.co/4NDEhFKe0G 11 minutes ago

SAI76380998

血税最大収入源兆単位脱税ヤクザ巨額脱税安倍天下り利権巣窟違憲特別会計197兆撲滅納税峻拒『我が闘争』 BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn met Lebanon's president after his escape from Japan… https://t.co/4ajZEBigSW 1 hour ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources January 1, 2020 By Samia Nakhoul and Laila Bassam BEIR… https://t.co/WFCdwO2PTg 2 hours ago

CurrenScene

The Currency Scene #currency #cryptocurrency Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources: BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fugitive fo… https://t.co/pdiPWgsuZy 2 hours ago

Maan12115892

Maan @Jad_Ghosn Away from all the bullshit national sentiments, based on what the president meets with the fugitive car… https://t.co/DAfEqXw66k 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ghosn flees to Lebanon, won't be 'held hostage' [Video]Ghosn flees to Lebanon, won't be 'held hostage'

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was in Lebanon on Tuesday after fleeing what he said was a &quot;rigged&quot; justice system in Japan, raising questions about how one of the world&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable' [Video]Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable'

The lawyer of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that his client's decision to flee Japan as he awaited a criminal trial was "unforgivable" but can understand why he would resort to escape...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.