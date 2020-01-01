Global  

First 2020 Babies Born In New York City At Midnight

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
With the first day of the New Year comes the friendly competition for the city's first baby of 2020.
Recent related news from verified sources

NYC Hospitals Welcome First Babies Of 2020

Two New York City hospitals say they welcomed the city's first babies born in 2020 at the stroke of...
CBS 2 - Published

Happy New Year 2020! Watch the Ball Drop in New York’s Times Square

The occasional rain did not dampen the spirits of revelers in Times Square Tuesday night as a crowd...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

StJosephsHealth

St. Joseph's Health It’s a girl! Meet some of Central New York’s first babies born in 2020 https://t.co/lWBSPWSBTo 3 minutes ago

JennyKatsaris

Jenny Morin RT @CityNews: "Just seconds after the stroke of midnight" a baby was born at Humber River Hospital in North York, "the first baby to be del… 2 hours ago

dkreative1

Karen RT @680NEWS: "Just seconds after the stroke of midnight" a baby was born at Humber River Hospital in North York, "the first baby to be deli… 2 hours ago

680NEWS

680 NEWS Toronto "Just seconds after the stroke of midnight" a baby was born at Humber River Hospital in North York, "the first baby… https://t.co/z4b5k4vm87 2 hours ago

CityNews

CityNews Toronto "Just seconds after the stroke of midnight" a baby was born at Humber River Hospital in North York, "the first baby… https://t.co/GD5F6z5qfx 2 hours ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen NYC Hospitals Welcome First Babies Of 2020 https://t.co/rfis0QXltX https://t.co/4zUMHEEMwB 3 hours ago

TinyTiernan

Margaret Soteriou RT @CBSNewYork: Meet the first babies born in New York City in 2020! Two local hospitals say their first babies of the New Year were born a… 5 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Meet the first babies born in New York City in 2020! Two local hospitals say their first babies of the New Year wer… https://t.co/i7CO6SNDbI 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: 1/1 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast [Video]New York Weather: 1/1 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published

Tip Of The Day: Grapefruit [Video]Tip Of The Day: Grapefruit

Tony Tantillo reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:50Published

