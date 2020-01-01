First 2020 Babies Born In New York City At Midnight
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
First 2020 Babies Born In New York City At Midnight
With the first day of the New Year comes the friendly competition for the city's first baby of 2020.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Two New York City hospitals say they welcomed the city's first babies born in 2020 at the stroke of...
CBS 2 - Published
|The occasional rain did not dampen the spirits of revelers in Times Square Tuesday night as a crowd...
Mediaite - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources