Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Zoo monkeys killed as sanctuary burns down

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Zoo monkeys killed as sanctuary burns down

Zoo monkeys killed as sanctuary burns down

Krefeld Zoo initially said all the animals had been killed, but later reported two chimpanzees had survived.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SWSandy_

Sandy RT @The_Animal_Team: BBC News - Krefeld Zoo monkeys killed as sanctuary burns down https://t.co/Rgi9vwYXjE 2 minutes ago

The_Animal_Team

The Animal Team BBC News - Krefeld Zoo monkeys killed as sanctuary burns down https://t.co/Rgi9vwYXjE 3 minutes ago

jwren34

Sam So so sad 😔😔😔 BBC News - Krefeld Zoo monkeys killed as sanctuary burns down https://t.co/sQNIbQc1wG 4 minutes ago

crosa1988

Weareone Krefeld Zoo monkeys killed as sanctuary burns down https://t.co/kWfoOfUAzL 5 minutes ago

rnz_news

RNZ News Monkeys killed in German zoo as sanctuary burns down https://t.co/NDFmUFREFI 6 minutes ago

Tupajumi1

Tupajumi RT @Blame_Canada_: Before I moved to Düsseldorf, I lived in Krefeld for quite a few years and know the zoo very well. So sad when I remembe… 10 minutes ago

boutiqueheather

heather Krefeld Zoo monkeys killed as sanctuary burns down https://t.co/iR1EA31Kyx heart breaking 😢 11 minutes ago

Mak_Canada

Mak_Canada BBC News - Krefeld #Zoo monkeys killed as sanctuary burns down https://t.co/LTgwRAUqWW 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adorable baby bonobo is all smiles [Video]Adorable baby bonobo is all smiles

These are the Bonobos from the Twycross Zoo, the only Bonobos in England. This is little cutie is baby Lola and she's all smiles. She was born on the Sat 3rd August 2019 and she was named after..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.