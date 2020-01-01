Global  

US deploys 750 troops after attack on its embassy in Iraq

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:22s
Donald Trump blames Iran for the protests and has called on Iraq to protect the diplomatic mission.
Trump deploys more troops to Middle East after U.S. Embassy in Iraq attacked

Charging that Iran was “fully responsible” for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, President...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •SifyeuronewsSeattle TimesHinduDeutsche Welle


Troops at U.S. Embassy in Iraq fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters

Violence continues outside the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. Demonstrators led by Iranian-backed militias are...
CBS News - Published


Protesters Furious Over American Airstrikes Attack U.S. Embassy In Iraq [Video]Protesters Furious Over American Airstrikes Attack U.S. Embassy In Iraq

An estimated 6,000 angry Iraqi protesters gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, railing against deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:45

Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence [Video]Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31

