Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference

Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020.

The announcement from Ghosn's lawyers comes two days after Ghosn abruptly arrived from Japan.

That's where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct.

The circumstances surrounding Ghosn’s escape from Tokyo remain mysterious.

Ghosn was raised in Lebanon and has many friends, relatives, and connections there.