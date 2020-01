Growing its Legacy, what Subaru brings to the sedan market.

SUBARU WILL OCCUPY A UNIQUE PLACE IN AUTOMOTIVE HISTORY AS A BRAND THAT HAS ALWAYS BEEN AHEAD OF IT’S TIME.

WHEN OTHERS WERE CONCENTRATING ON TRADITIONAL REAR WHEEL DRIVE PLATFORMS THIS JAPANESE AUTOMAKER WAS PLANTING ITS FLAG FIRMLY IN THE ALL WHEEL DRIVE SPACE.

NOW THE REST OF THE INDUSTRY IS CATCHING UP.

SO, WHEN WE GOT A CHANCE TO PUT SOME MILES ON THE 2020 VERSION OF THE LEGACY XT IT WAS TIME TO SEE WHAT ELSE THE BRAND HAS COME UP WITH.

ONE OF THE FIRST THINGS THAT RESONATED IS THE AMOUNT OF INTERIOR SPACE IN THIS SEDAN.

IT MIGHT SEEM INCREMENTAL WITH AN ADDITION CUBIC FOOT OF PASSENGER SPACE AND REAR PASSENGER LEGROOM INCREASED BY 1 POINT FOUR INCHES, BUT THESE CHANGES MAKE FOR A MORE COMFORTABLE DRIVING EXPERIENCE.

ANYONE WHO HAS RIDDEN IN EARLIER VERSIONS CAN TELL YOU THE EXTRA SPACE IS WELCOME IN THIS MIDSIZE WHICH HAS AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 190 INCHES.WE WERE IMPRESSED BY THE UPDATED INSTRUMENT PANEL AND SOME LEADING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY IN THE VEHICLE.‘IT WAS DISPLAYED AND EASILY ACCESSIBLE ON THE 11 POINT 6 INCH VERTICAL DISPLAY SCREEN IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DASHBOARD.A TOUCH OF THE SCREEN OPENS UP A WIDE VARIETY OF APPS AND SOME DRIVER ASSISTANCE FUNCTIONS AS WELL.

A NEW ONE IS THE DRIVER FOCUS AND DISTRACTION MONITOR THAT WILL PROVIDE AN ALERT IF THE CAR SWERVES OR IS ERRATIC.NOW SUBARU IS NOT NEW TO DRIVER ASSISTANCE FEATURES AND ONE OF ITS BRAND BREAKTHROUGHS IS EYESIGHT WHICH LOOKS AHEAD AND OFTEN REACTIONS FASTER TO A PROBLEM THAN A HUMAN OPERATOR.

THE ENGINEERS HAVE ALSO IMPROVED THE DRIVE TRAIN.

THIS MODEL IS POWERED BY A NEW TURBOCHARGED 2.4 LITER BOXER STYLE ENGINE.

IT DELIVERS A VERY RESPECTABLE 260 HORSEPOWER AND 277 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

IT IS MATED TO A CVT TRANSMISSION THAT WHEN PLACED IN THE MANUAL MODE DOES A PRETTY GOOD JOB OF MIMICING AN 8 SPEED GEARBOX.

IN OUR ROAD TEST WE FOUND IT WAS NOT ONLY RESPONSIVE BUT ALSO VERY QUIET.THE TEST VEHICLE WAS THE XT VERSION WHICH IS THE TOP OF THE LINE FOR THE SEDAN.

THAT INCLUDED SOME NEAR LUXRY FEATURES LIKE A HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND VERY COMFORTABLE LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS.

AND REAR SEAT PASSENGERS WERE NOT FORGOTTEN SINCE THEY ALSO HAD WARMING ELEMENTS BUILT INTO THE SEATS.WHILE THE SUBARU MAY NOT BE CONSIDERED A LUXURY OR EVEN A PREMIUM OFFERING.

IT HAS A REPUTATION AS A STURDY RELIABLE VEHICLE THAT OWNERS TEND TO KEEP RATHER THAN TRADE OFTEN.

THIS LATEST VERSION OF THE LEGACY CONTINUES IN THAT APPROACH.I’M GREG MORRISON.