Mother of Briton jailed for alleging rape backs Cyprus boycott

safdar_houshangi RT @EnglishAlwaght: Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus https://t.co/HhirN9JvyF #Britain #GangRape htt… 6 hours ago

Alwaght Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus https://t.co/HhirN9JvyF #Britain #GangRape https://t.co/ZLPJBzti4u 6 hours ago

Simon Vrouwe BDS Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Cyprus https://t.co/C8san4BYbt via @YouTube 16 hours ago

Georgia RT @MiddleEastMnt: #WATCH: Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of #Cyprus READ: https://t.co/xnpVdGE9OY https://t… 1 day ago

Middle East Monitor #WATCH: Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of #Cyprus READ: https://t.co/xnpVdGE9OY https://t.co/4ooeLdKDRH 1 day ago

Abdulai Mansaray RT @AJENews: Speaking to BBC radio, the woman's mother said she supported calls on social media for British holidaymakers to avoid the isla… 2 days ago

Trumangotitright RT @FreeHer4Justice: The case has attracted widespread media coverage in United Kingdom which accounted for a third of the 3.9 million tour… 2 days ago