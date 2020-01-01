Global  

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging rape backs Cyprus boycott

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging rape backs Cyprus boycott

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging rape backs Cyprus boycott

Mother, angered by court ruling that her daughter falsified gang-rape claim, says Cyprus is 'absolutely not safe'.
Mother of British teen jailed for alleging gang rape backs Cyprus boycott

Speaking to BBC radio, the woman's mother said she supported calls on social media for British...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Cyprus

Holidaymakers should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being...
Reuters - Published


safdarhoushangi

safdar_houshangi RT @EnglishAlwaght: Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus https://t.co/HhirN9JvyF #Britain #GangRape htt… 6 hours ago

EnglishAlwaght

Alwaght Mother of Briton Jailed for Alleging Gang Rape Backs Boycott of Cyprus https://t.co/HhirN9JvyF #Britain #GangRape https://t.co/ZLPJBzti4u 6 hours ago

SimonVrouwe

Simon Vrouwe BDS Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Cyprus https://t.co/C8san4BYbt via @YouTube 16 hours ago

politia1959

Georgia RT @MiddleEastMnt: #WATCH: Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of #Cyprus READ: https://t.co/xnpVdGE9OY https://t… 1 day ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor #WATCH: Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of #Cyprus READ: https://t.co/xnpVdGE9OY https://t.co/4ooeLdKDRH 1 day ago

abdulaimansara9

Abdulai Mansaray RT @AJENews: Speaking to BBC radio, the woman's mother said she supported calls on social media for British holidaymakers to avoid the isla… 2 days ago

trumansails

Trumangotitright RT @FreeHer4Justice: The case has attracted widespread media coverage in United Kingdom which accounted for a third of the 3.9 million tour… 2 days ago

IanWright12

Ian Wright RT @MiddleEastMnt: Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Cyprus https://t.co/xnpVdGE9OY 2 days ago

