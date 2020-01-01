Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

As thousands gather to take movement into new year, police fire tear gas and arrest 'pro-democracy' protesters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US to deploy 750 more troops to Iraq after Baghdad embassy attack

US President Trump blames Iran for protesters storming US embassy compound in Baghdad as he calls on...
Al Jazeera - Published

US embassy attack: Protesters withdraw after standoff in Iraq

Protesters have left the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but the situation remains tense.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters Advance On U.S. Embassy In Iraq Following Deadly Airstrikes [Video]Protesters Advance On U.S. Embassy In Iraq Following Deadly Airstrikes

Demonstrators breached the compound's perimeter as tensions are high following American airstrikes that killed members of an Iranian-backed militia.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege [Video]Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege

Leaders of the Iran-backed paramilitary groups tied to violent protesters surrounding the U.S. embassy in Baghdad have convinced supporters to leave the area. In Washington, the political fallout has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.