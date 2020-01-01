Global  

Tumblin' In: New Year's Revelers Trapped By Tumbleweeds

A Washington state highway was closed closed in both directions Tuesday night.

HuffPost reports five cars and one 18-wheel semi truck were trapped in a massive pile of tumbleweeds!

The state Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear part of State Road 240, near West Richland.

Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson said it took about 10 hours to clear the road.

People were still stuck at midnight and rung in the new year trapped under the weeds.
