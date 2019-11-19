Global  

North Carolina Diocese Publishes List Of Clergy Accused Of Sex Abuse

North Carolina Diocese Publishes List Of Clergy Accused Of Sex Abuse

North Carolina Diocese Publishes List Of Clergy Accused Of Sex Abuse

The Diocese of Charlotte published a list of 14 clergy members credibly accused of child sexual abuse since the diocese was established.
N Carolina diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Catholic diocese in North Carolina on Monday published a list of 14 clergy...
Seattle Times


Newsy

Bishop Jugis said the child sexual abuse scandal "has seriously wounded the family of the Church and profoundly dam…

Michal65172907

RT @NewsHour: A Catholic diocese in North Carolina publishes a list of 14 clergy who it says have been credibly accused of child sexual abu…


