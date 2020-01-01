Global  

Death Toll Rises As Around 100 Fires Still Burn In Australia

Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks show went off as planned after the New South Wales Rural Fire Service allowed the city to be exempt from a fire ban.
Aussie bushfires wreak havoc as death toll rises, several missing

Aussie bushfires wreak havoc as death toll rises, several missingA further three deaths have been confirmed from the New Year's Eve fires on Australia's NSW South...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBC.caWorldNews


Australian authorities scramble to reach victims of deadly fires as death toll rises

A third person was confirmed dead on Wednesday in devastating bushfires that engulfed Australia's...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



srzjwalters

Sandi Walters RT @Newsy: At least 18 people have died, including civilians and firefighters. https://t.co/I5Z9kJThgV 2 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy At least 18 people have died, including civilians and firefighters. https://t.co/I5Z9kJThgV 2 hours ago

RafollowRa

Real News RT @RafollowRa: #ⓡⓔⓐⓛⓝⓔⓦⓢ today in 2020. - - #fire inferno around #Sydney - - also major forest burned down world wide, some military step… 6 hours ago

RafollowRa

Real News #ⓡⓔⓐⓛⓝⓔⓦⓢ today in 2020. - - #fire inferno around #Sydney - - also major forest burned down world wide, some milita… https://t.co/4F2nh7x3yG 8 hours ago

Dizivizi

DiziVizi - Best App to Find & Share Local Videos! Kazakhstan plane crash: death toll rises.Around 35 people have been injured in the crash. #Kazakhstan #planecrash… https://t.co/nWosvzIMpF 5 days ago

_Sound_Around_

Sound Around Typhoon Phanfone kills 20 in Philippines as death toll rises In the Philippines, the death toll is rising following… https://t.co/CfW5sn9BL3 6 days ago

JonathanNightf2

Jonathan Nightfire @TomiLahren @GavinNewsom I know, and that is totally insanity by the liberals in the state of California. Tents all… https://t.co/ieGfqTUoxR 6 days ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today Passengers say the vehicle left Bengkulu with 27 on board but there were around 50 inside when the accident happene… https://t.co/1YJC1M19R4 1 week ago


Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia [Video]Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing number of deaths to 12 during months-long bushfires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes [Video]Australia wildfires: Death toll rises as homes destroyed by blazes

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. Navy..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

