Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton

Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane.

Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10 games and his 15th of the season to move his side further away from danger at the bottom of the Premier League table on New Year's Day.

It could barely have been a worse start to 2020 for Jose Mourinho's men, who lost another opportunity to close the gap on the top four and saw Kane limp off with a hamstring injury which could rule him out for a number of weeks.