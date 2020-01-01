Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton

Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton

Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane.

Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10 games and his 15th of the season to move his side further away from danger at the bottom of the Premier League table on New Year's Day.

It could barely have been a worse start to 2020 for Jose Mourinho's men, who lost another opportunity to close the gap on the top four and saw Kane limp off with a hamstring injury which could rule him out for a number of weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Some Tottenham fans are saying the same thing about Liverpool after Harry Kane injury

Some Tottenham fans are saying the same thing about Liverpool after Harry Kane injuryThe Tottenham striker was forced off injured during the second half of Spurs' defeat against...
Football.london - Published

Mourinho concerned over Kane injury, annoyed at Ndombele

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Tottenham is waiting to find out the extent of Harry Kane’s hamstring...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose: Kane injury hurt us [Video]Jose: Kane injury hurt us

Jose Mourinho reveals the struggles Tottenham suffered against Southampton when Harry Kane was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.