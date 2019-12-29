Memorial Set Up For Laptop Theft Victim Fatally Run Over At Montclair Starbucks 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:57s - Published Memorial Set Up For Laptop Theft Victim Fatally Run Over At Montclair Starbucks The Starbucks location at Oakland's Montclair neighborhood is closed Wednesday. At the foot of its front door lies one of two memorials for the victim, who was fatally ran over after pursuing the thieves who stole his laptop. Jackie Ward reports. (1-1-2019)

