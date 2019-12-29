Global  

Memorial Set Up For Laptop Theft Victim Fatally Run Over At Montclair Starbucks

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
The Starbucks location at Oakland's Montclair neighborhood is closed Wednesday.

At the foot of its front door lies one of two memorials for the victim, who was fatally ran over after pursuing the thieves who stole his laptop.

Jackie Ward reports.

(1-1-2019)
Recent related videos from verified sources

Laptop Theft Victim Dies After Suspect Runs Him Over Outside Oakland Starbucks [Video]Laptop Theft Victim Dies After Suspect Runs Him Over Outside Oakland Starbucks

A man has died from a collision after he tried to pursue the thieves who stole his laptop in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood, police said Tuesday afternoon. Joe Vazquez reports. (12-31-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:49Published

How Not To Fall Prey To Laptop Thieves In Berkeley [Video]How Not To Fall Prey To Laptop Thieves In Berkeley

A growing crime trend in Berkeley is costing people a lot of money. Da Lin tells reports on what people need to know to not become a victim of laptop thefts.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published

