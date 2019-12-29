Global  

New Laws Taking Effect For 2020

New Laws Taking Effect For 2020New laws are taking effect across the country on New Year's Day.
States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effect

States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effectThe new year will bring new charges for some owners of electric vehicles, as an increasing number of...
WorldNews - Published

From Plastic Bags To Texting While Driving, Here Are The New Laws Now In Effect

As people across the United States usher in a new decade, a wave of new laws will bring changes big...
cbs4.com - Published


New Year Means New Laws Going Into Effect In Pa. [Video]New Year Means New Laws Going Into Effect In Pa.

The start of the new year means several new laws are going into effect in Pennsylvania; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:48Published

The New Laws Going Into Effect Around The U.S. [Video]The New Laws Going Into Effect Around The U.S.

In California, there's a new consumer privacy act allowing people to see the information companies collect about them and stop those entities from sharing it (2:45). WCCO Mid-Morning - January 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:45Published

