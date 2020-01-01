What you need to know Jan 1 2020

A section of nord avenue in chico will be closed off once again this morning- as firefighters continue clean up following a warehouse fire that broke out on tuesday..

More than 50 gallons of petroleum burned, and some of it went into big chico creek.

Fire crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby student housing..

And businesses: new this morning..

The siskiyou county sheriff's office identified the body of a man found on the train tracks near andesite railroad crossing.

Deputies found the body last thursday on december 26th..

Deputies identified the body as david rivas, of pasadena... family members say rivas was travelling home from north dakota bytrain investigators are working to find out how rivas was killed..

#### anderson police say a house on brigman street, targeted in a drug bust, is too dangerous for anyone to enter.

The home is just blocks away from 2 public schools in anderson.

Police say that they found hypodermic syringes, methamphetamine smoking pipes, illegal prescription drugs, heroin, scales, and over an ounce of meth while searching the home.

Three dogs also found inside the home are now being cared for by shasta county animal control.

Orland police are looking for witnessed to possible road rage incident..

Police say the two incidents..

Which happened monday..

May be related.

Investigators say a man driving a white chevy fired four to five gunshots before taking off eastbound on bonnie lane.

In another incident..

Police say a blue truck may have been involved in a road rage incident with the white chevy just prior to the shooting.

### a federal judge is blocking a new california labor law aiming to put limits on the gig- economy... the new law makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees, who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation..

California trucking association asked the judge for the block..

Rideshare company uber and delivery company door dash also filed a lawsuit against the law on monday... angered over recent air- strikes, protestors swarmed into a fortified area around the u-s embassy in baghdad.

Embassy guards used stun grenades and tear gas to repel protesters, who stormed and burned the security post at the entrance but did not breach the main compound.

President trump blamed the attacks on iran and said he would hold that country responsible.

At a new year's party at his mar- a-lago resort in florida, president trump says he'd welcome an impeachment trial in the senate.

Speaker nancy pelosi has held the two articles from the senate elaying the trial.

Democrats want new witnesses to testify in order to learn more about president trump's decision to withhold military aid from ukraine.

The senate returns from its winter break on friday.