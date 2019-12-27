Wage Growth

A competitive labor market is causing worker's wages in st.

Joe to jump... while that may sound good for workers...local companies say it's causing some headaches for them..

Kq2's brooke anderson explains... << "there's more jobs than people, so we're all really struggling."a tight labor is putting a strain on area companies..."it is absolutely kind of a buyers market right now."need for skilled workers along with a lower employment rate is causing many to raise their pay..."we recently increased our starting wage and we're looking into ways to maybe kind of fast track people into more rapid pay increases."the chamber of commcerce says in october 2019, the average annual wage rate for st.

Joe ranked fourth behind st.louis, kansas city and columbia.beating out comparitive cities like springfield and joplin."we have a lot of skilled manufacturing in the community and as a consenquence of that, that drives up the labor rates because, again, you have people competing for employees who have that skill level."he adds that over the past ten years, the wages in st, joe have grown by 30 percent.

And in october, the average annual wage was 45-thousand 12 dollars.which can attract more employess...but also has a flip side..."if your wages are lower than you can say to potential companies hey, you can come to st.

Joe and get a very quality workforce for a lower wage, but now what we've seen is our wages are higher."

And for the companies, the tight market means they've had to work around less employees while keeping up productivity..."we bring in robotics to help processes and maybe take some physically demanding roles, and we'll automate those and put robots in those roles.

And then move people who are doing those jobs into other roles."

Brooke anderson, kq2 news.

>> the chamber of commerce says manufacturing and production jobs make up about 20 percent of st.

Joseph's overall