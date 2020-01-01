Global  

Three people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting during Sunday services at a Texas church.

The shooting is putting a spotlight on church security.
Around here pastors are assuring their congregations that church is still a safe place.

Our cash matlock joins us live from life church in columbus with more on the story.

Cash?

Joey, here at life church, leaders tell me the security checks start right here... in the parking lot... sometimes without members even knowing about it.

When video of the texas church shooting surfaced online... life church pastor jody andrews didn't know what to think.

"it's hard to believe again... another incident like this."

Life church has an official security team... some of them with a law enforcement background.

"we have some law enforcement that are a part of that team, and then just regular on-going parishioners in the church that are just interested in keeping the area safe."

"we actually have an unmarked security person in the parking lot already outside the building that's always keeping an eye."

Andrews says every time a similar news story breaks... he has a meeting with his team.

"we'll talk about those things, like, we actually look at the situation and say 'if this happened here, what would we do?'" some of his team members are allowed to carry guns.

"most of them are concealed, like, no one would know.

From time to time, we do have law enforcement that may be identified whether it's by uniform or by badge or something like that.

Some of them will... we will have an officer from time to time that will open carry."

"we want them to feel safe.

So, we definitely want that culture to be here... a safe atmosphere and a safe place for families to meet."

For anyone concerned about their safety at church... andrews has one thing to say... "don't stay away from a place of worship because of these situations.

Don't let your regular routine change.

Things could happen anywhere at any time-- whether you're at the mall, or whether you're out to eat, whether you're in a church service somewhere.

People are people, and you're going to have situations happen all the time."

Andrews says his church has been praying for those affected in the sunday texas shooting as well as saturday's anti- semitic attack in new york.

Reporting in columbus, cash matlock, wcbi news.

