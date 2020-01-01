Afternoon Forecast - Jan. 1, 2020

Here's what kind of weather we're expecting to close out the week.

1010 WINS WEATHER: Wednesday afternoon's @breakingweather forecast: •Cold tonight, but with less wind. •Beautiful for early… https://t.co/Y7zkiaIeph 22 minutes ago

CuomoCorruption RT @1010WINS : WEATHER: Wednesday afternoon's @breakingweather forecast: •Cold tonight, but with less wind. •Beautiful for early January to… 20 minutes ago

Lizzie Knight @gemcarey @k8henne I think it looks like Fri afternoon, Sat morning v bad in Melbourne on ACIQN forecast, clearing… https://t.co/EqRnIKCvXq 10 minutes ago

Robert Bobby Wilder RT @WWJ950 : WEATHER: Wednesday afternoon's @accuweather forecast: •Dry and nice for early January through tomorrow. •Some rain comes in to… 9 minutes ago

FOX 47 Madison Making afternoon plans? Here's a look at the current radar for southern #Wisconsin . #wiwx … https://t.co/uQgKgCU1gN 8 minutes ago