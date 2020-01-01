Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Afternoon Forecast - Jan. 1, 2020

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Afternoon Forecast - Jan. 1, 2020

Afternoon Forecast - Jan. 1, 2020

Happy New Year!

Here's what kind of weather we're expecting to close out the week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fox47madison

FOX 47 Madison Making afternoon plans? Here's a look at the current radar for southern #Wisconsin. #wiwx… https://t.co/uQgKgCU1gN 8 minutes ago

RobertBobbyWil1

Robert Bobby Wilder RT @WWJ950: WEATHER: Wednesday afternoon's @accuweather forecast: •Dry and nice for early January through tomorrow. •Some rain comes in to… 9 minutes ago

lizziebknight

Lizzie Knight @gemcarey @k8henne I think it looks like Fri afternoon, Sat morning v bad in Melbourne on ACIQN forecast, clearing… https://t.co/EqRnIKCvXq 10 minutes ago

WWJ950

WWJ950 WEATHER: Wednesday afternoon's @accuweather forecast: •Dry and nice for early January through tomorrow. •Some rain… https://t.co/bLIHDHZtQ7 12 minutes ago

CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption RT @1010WINS: WEATHER: Wednesday afternoon's @breakingweather forecast: •Cold tonight, but with less wind. •Beautiful for early January to… 20 minutes ago

iembot_ohx

IEMBot OHX OHX issues Area Forecast Discussion (AFD) at Jan 1, 2:29 PM CST ...Flooding Rains Likely Thursday afternoon and Thu… https://t.co/tmRtcM7msi 21 minutes ago

pinkrunningmom

pinkrunningmom RT @hbwx: Hey DC! mid afternoon temps...get the forecast here: https://t.co/NiNkVhZR7b #WUSA9Weather #WEATHER #DCWX #MDWX #VAWX https://t.c… 21 minutes ago

1010WINS

1010 WINS WEATHER: Wednesday afternoon's @breakingweather forecast: •Cold tonight, but with less wind. •Beautiful for early… https://t.co/Y7zkiaIeph 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meg McNamara Has A Look At Your Wednesday Afternoon Forecast [Video]Meg McNamara Has A Look At Your Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Meg McNamara Has A Look At Your Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:09Published

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A flood warning is in effect for the time being in Oconto due to an ice jam. Besides this, the weather is quiet after snowfall last night into this morning. We will see skies gradually clear overnight..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.