Netanyahu Says He'd Seek Immunity From Corruption Charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly be asking lawmakers for immunity from the corruption charges against him for as long as he remains in office.
Netanyahu seeks immunity from corruption charges, buying time until after vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he will ask parliament to grant him...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle TimeseuronewsThe AgeFOXNews.comHindu


News24.com | Israel's Netanyahu to ask parliament for immunity

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he would ask parliament for immunity, weeks after the...
News24 - Published Also reported by •NewsdayHindu



Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset [Video]Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases. CNN reports Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of..

Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity in corruption cases [Video]Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity in corruption cases

It is a rare and contentious move and will likely delay any potential trial against PM by months after indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

