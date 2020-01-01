Nearly A Quarter Of Millennials Are Missing Out On These Valuable Rewards

A large percentage of millennials appear to have turned their backs on credit cards.

In fact, Business Insider reports 23% of millennials don't have a single one.

But credit cards can be a vital component of one's personal financial portfolio.

Not only can they help build credit history, they can also help you take advantage of valuable rewards.

It's not necessary to have multiple credit cards to see benefits, either.