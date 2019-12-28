Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

President Trump Signs Law Targeting Illegal Robocalls

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Signs Law Targeting Illegal Robocalls

President Trump Signs Law Targeting Illegal Robocalls

The TRACED Act seeks to reduce the number of illegal robocalls that Americans receive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump signs anti-robocall TRACED Act into law

A key bill to curb the robocall scourge is now the law of the land. President Trump has signed the...
engadget - Published

Trump signs law to reduce robocalls, though they won't end

NEW YORK (AP) — An anti-robocalls measure signed into law Monday by President Donald Trump should...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReallyR47200785

Really_Really ⭐⭐⭐ President Trump Signs Law Targeting Illegal Robocalls: https://t.co/fjNez7CI4e 3 hours ago

JohnBaldwin64

John Baldwin President Trump signs law targeting robocalls https://t.co/2RYKSDnBza via @YouTube 10 hours ago

denuribe73

Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ President Trump Signs Law Targeting Illegal Robocalls https://t.co/AJpxjpgwo4 #SmartNews 13 hours ago

Stanley843

Stanley Johnson President Trump signs law targeting robocalls https://t.co/S63sU7vXHn 13 hours ago

JoeTobie

Joe Tobie Jr President Trump signs law targeting robocalls https://t.co/AUvP6mlipy via @YouTube 16 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy The law allows the FCC to levy civil penalties of up to $10,000 per illegal call. https://t.co/0AhWTEECQt 17 hours ago

emmy600

Emmy The Deplorable RT @ColBannister: President Trump signs bill targeting harassing robocalls- https://t.co/I4bgSmgoHD 2 days ago

ColBannister

Col. Ben Bannister President Trump signs bill targeting harassing robocalls- https://t.co/I4bgSmgoHD 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Raises Tobacco Buying Age to 21 [Video]US Raises Tobacco Buying Age to 21

US Raises Tobacco Buying Age to 21. The new federal law was included in a $1.4 trillion spending bill signed by President Trump. Both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate had expressed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21 [Video]The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21

A new law in the United States has gone into effect, according to Business Insider. The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Donald Trump signed the new minimum age..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.