Kathy Griffin Surprise New Year's Wedding

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s
0
Kathy Griffin drops surprise video of her New Year's wedding that Lily Tomlin officiated

Kathy Griffin and her longtime beau surprised with a tweet they would wed at midnight, then posted a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared•AceShowbiz


Kathy Griffin & Randy Bick Announce New Year Engagement & Wedding!

Kathy Griffin and longtime love Randy Bick are officially tying the knot! The comedic couple revealed...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com•AceShowbiz



CameronGreyRose

Cameron Grey Rose RT @thedailybeast: Comedian Kathy Griffin announced on Wednesday that she had a surprise wedding on New Year’s Eve with longtime boyfriend… 5 minutes ago

LiantiJuni

Film semi barat subtitle Indonesia terbaru dicari https://t.co/6RN1GiqYew Kathy Griffin announces surprise New Year's wedding: Kathy Griffin announced her engagement… https://t.co/N4q5NU6Agi 9 minutes ago

RavenshimmersOG

~Ravenshimmers~ Queen of Love and Hope Kathy Griffin Married Her Boyfriend Randy Bick In A Surprise New Year's Wedding https://t.co/2vsrtAezyD 12 minutes ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News Kathy Griffin announces surprise New Year's wedding. https://t.co/pYL4lOsMuF 17 minutes ago

katharinekramer

katharine kramer Kathy Griffin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Randy Bick in Surprise New Year's Wedding - https://t.co/0MLUpWBTmx #GoogleAlerts 22 minutes ago

gordo20wall

LILLIE ROSS Kathy Griffin Reveals Surprise Engagement And Wedding To Longtime Boyfriend Randy Bick On New Year’s Eve… https://t.co/QUhTyWXXjm 23 minutes ago

Urch_mann

Mazi Urchmann Kathy Griffin announces surprise New Year's wedding 25 minutes ago

FarrisFlagg

Farris Flagg RT @LightfootInHwd: Kathy Griffin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Randy Bick in Surprise New Year’s Wedding, Officiated By Lily Tomlin https://t… 26 minutes ago


Surprise! Kathy Griffin Announces New Year's Eve Engagement And Wedding [Video]Surprise! Kathy Griffin Announces New Year's Eve Engagement And Wedding

Kathy Griffin made a surprise announcement.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:48Published

