Lampard: Not ruthless enough

Lampard: Not ruthless enough

Lampard: Not ruthless enough

Frank Lampard reveals his frustrations at the Chelsea strikers following the 1-1 draw at Brighton on New Year's Day.
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Blues not ruthless enough

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side failed to make the most of their chances in their 1-1...
BBC Sport - Published

Chelsea weren´t ruthless enough – Lampard bemoans frustrating Brighton draw

Frank Lampard criticised Chelsea for failing to see off Brighton and Hove Albion before half-time on...
SoccerNews.com - Published


