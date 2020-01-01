Fairview Park Hospital welcomes first baby of decade

After a bank teller started asking questions.
If you can help with this case... call crimestoppers... 1-877-68-crime.
Two middle georgia families... welcomed new babies into the new year.
At 12:07 am the clements family ... said hello to their first child.... baby ada-lee lynn clements.
She was born at fairview park hospital in dublin.
And baby adalee came in ... at five pounds and 14 ounces.
Exciting.
Its a once in a lifetime opportunity, i think.
So unique, special a family also welcomed their bundle of joy... at coliseum medical center in macon... at 2:41 this morning.
Baby hailey rose came in to the world