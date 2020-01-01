Global  

Fairview Park Hospital welcomes first baby of decade

Fairview Park Hospital welcomes first baby of decade

Fairview Park Hospital welcomes first baby of decade

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) --According to UNICEF nearly 400,000 babies will be born around the world on New Year’s Day.

In Middle Georgia one family got a chance to welcome their new baby as they welcomed in the new year.
Fairview Park Hospital welcomes first baby of decade

Two middle georgia families... welcomed new babies into the new year.

At 12:07 am the clements family ... said hello to their first child.... baby ada-lee lynn clements.

She was born at fairview park hospital in dublin.

And baby adalee came in ... at five pounds and 14 ounces.

Exciting.

Its a once in a lifetime opportunity, i think.

So unique, special a family also welcomed their bundle of joy... at coliseum medical center in macon... at 2:41 this morning.

Baby hailey rose came in to the world




