Fairview Park Hospital welcomes first baby of decade

After a bank teller started asking questions.

If you can help with this case... call crimestoppers... 1-877-68-crime.

Two middle georgia families... welcomed new babies into the new year.

At 12:07 am the clements family ... said hello to their first child.... baby ada-lee lynn clements.

She was born at fairview park hospital in dublin.

And baby adalee came in ... at five pounds and 14 ounces.

Exciting.

Its a once in a lifetime opportunity, i think.

So unique, special a family also welcomed their bundle of joy... at coliseum medical center in macon... at 2:41 this morning.

Baby hailey rose came in to the world