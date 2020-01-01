Beyoncé Shares A Highlight Reel

Beyoncé shared a 2019 highlight reel on Instagram on New Year's Day.

The video featured behind-the-scenes footage of family birthday parties, premieres, photoshoots, and planning sessions.

The highlight reel features behind-the-scenes footage of birthday parties for twins Rumi and Sir, daughter Blue Ivy, Diana Ross, Adele, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and her mom Tina Knowles.

Fans couldn't believe how grown up Blue Ivy looked and how long her hair was.