Beyoncé Shares A Highlight Reel

Beyoncé shared a 2019 highlight reel on Instagram on New Year's Day.

The video featured behind-the-scenes footage of family birthday parties, premieres, photoshoots, and planning sessions.

The highlight reel features behind-the-scenes footage of birthday parties for twins Rumi and Sir, daughter Blue Ivy, Diana Ross, Adele, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and her mom Tina Knowles.

Happy 2020 @beyonce A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Jan 1, 2020 at 9:59am PSTJan 1, 2020 at 9:59am PST Fans couldn't believe how grown up Blue Ivy looked and how long her hair was.
