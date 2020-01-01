Stars erupt for three goals in 3rd for lead in Winter Classic 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:00s - Published Stars erupt for three goals in 3rd for lead in Winter Classic Mattias Janmark, Alexander Radulov and Andrej Sekera each score within 5:37 of the 3rd period to give the Dallas Stars a 4-2 lead against the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic 0

