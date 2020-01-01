Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Beyoncé Shares A Highlight Reel

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Beyoncé Shares A Highlight Reel

Beyoncé Shares A Highlight Reel

Beyoncé shared a 2019 highlight reel on Instagram on New Year's Day.

The video featured behind-the-scenes footage of family birthday parties, premieres, photoshoots, and planning sessions.

The highlight reel features behind-the-scenes footage of birthday parties for twins Rumi and Sir, daughter Blue Ivy, Diana Ross, Adele, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and her mom Tina Knowles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

babe_xxc

Babe•Sugar-MILK• RT @WORLDMUSICAWARD: #Beyoncé shares 2019 highlight reel on Instagram today featuring behind-the-scenes footage of birthday parties, premie… 10 hours ago

WORLDMUSICAWARD

World Music Awards #Beyoncé shares 2019 highlight reel on Instagram today featuring behind-the-scenes footage of birthday parties, pre… https://t.co/qgtuwIgsjU 11 hours ago

BeyonceKnowle0

Beyonce Knowle Beyoncé Shares A Highlight Reel - One News Page: Beyoncé Shares A Highlight Reel One News… https://t.co/fnN5S0BXxp 14 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Beyoncé Shares A Highlight Reel: https://t.co/JF8eDC8c6i #NewYearsDay #newyearseve #NewYearChallenge 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.