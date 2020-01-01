Beyoncé Shares A Highlight Reel

Beyoncé shared a 2019 highlight reel on Instagram on New Year's Day.

The video featured behind-the-scenes footage of family birthday parties, premieres, photoshoots, and planning sessions.

The highlight reel features behind-the-scenes footage of birthday parties for twins Rumi and Sir, daughter Blue Ivy, Diana Ross, Adele, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and her mom Tina Knowles.