Houston Area Woman Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Celebratory Gunfire' On New Year's Day

Houston Area Woman Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Celebratory Gunfire' On New Year's Day

Houston Area Woman Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Celebratory Gunfire' On New Year's Day

The "matriarch" of a southeast Texas family died early Wednesday morning after authorities believe she was hit by "celebratory gunfire" as the clock rang midnight on New Year's Day.
Houston woman ringing in new year killed by stray bullet

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman ringing in the new year was fatally shot by a stray bullet...
