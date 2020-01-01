Houston Area Woman Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Celebratory Gunfire' On New Year's Day now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:18s - Published Houston Area Woman Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Celebratory Gunfire' On New Year's Day The "matriarch" of a southeast Texas family died early Wednesday morning after authorities believe she was hit by "celebratory gunfire" as the clock rang midnight on New Year's Day.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Houston woman ringing in new year killed by stray bullet HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman ringing in the new year was fatally shot by a stray bullet...

Seattle Times - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this