Water, Wastewater Rates Increase In Arlington And Fort Worth On New Year's Day

Starting Wednesday, January 1, water and wastewater utility customers in Arlington and Fort Worth will notice an increase in their monthly bill.



Recent related videos from verified sources Clumsy baby elephant walks face first into mother's foot Few animals in the African wild can be more entertaining than baby elephants. During an African safari it is always a great pleasure to spend time with elephants when you do find them. If there are.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:30Published 9 hours ago 2 Dead After Head-On Crash In Fort Worth Two people are dead after a head-on crash in southwest Fort Worth late Tuesday evening, officials said. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:20Published 10 hours ago