New Images Released Of Attacker, Victim In Monsey Stabbing

New surveillance images have been released of the attacker at a Monsey synagogue as one of the victims is reportedly near death.
Victim Of Monsey Synagogue Attack Remains Unconscious [Video]Victim Of Monsey Synagogue Attack Remains Unconscious

A 71-year-old victim in the Monsey synagogue attack is not expected to regain consciousness, according to a family statement.

Officials Honor Synagogue Attack Hero Josef Gluck [Video]Officials Honor Synagogue Attack Hero Josef Gluck

Officials meet to honor Josef Gluck, a congregation member who fought back against the machete-wielding attacker who wounded five people at a synagogue in Monsey, N.Y., and got the license plate number..

