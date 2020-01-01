Global  

U.S. Embassy Attacked In Iraq After Strikes On Iran

CBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the protests in Iraq following U.S. airstrikes in the region and an attack on the U.S. embassy in the country.
Recent related news from verified sources

US sends Marines to embassy in Iraq as Trump blames Iran for attack

US sends Marines to embassy in Iraq as Trump blames Iran for attackUS officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that a small number of additional...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Reuters•Japan Today


Iran Is Accused Of Being Behind Attack At U.S. Embassy In Iraq

NPR's Noel King talks to Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Iran, about the attack on the U.S....
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News•Reuters•WorldNews



Recent related videos from verified sources

US deploys 750 troops after attack on its embassy in Iraq [Video]US deploys 750 troops after attack on its embassy in Iraq

Donald Trump blames Iran for the protests and has called on Iraq to protect the diplomatic mission.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:22Published

Protesters Furious Over American Airstrikes Attack U.S. Embassy In Iraq [Video]Protesters Furious Over American Airstrikes Attack U.S. Embassy In Iraq

An estimated 6,000 angry Iraqi protesters gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, railing against deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:45Published

