M.O.M.S. remember murder victims

YEAR━ A YEAR MANY IN THE CITYHOPE WILL BE LESS VIOLENT.2019 ENDED WITH 348 HOMICIDESIN BALTIMORE CITY.

TODAY━ ONEGROUP MADE SURE THOSE VICTIMSAND THEIR FAMILIES WILL NOT BEFORGOTTEN.

WMA━2 NEWS ERINMACPHERSON WAS AT THECEREMONY.

ERIN?MOMS OF MURDERED SONS ANDDAUGHTERS UNITED HAS THECEREMONY EVERY YEAR AT THEMARCH EAST FUNERAL HOME.

TODAYWAS THE MOST NAMES THEY'VE HADTO READ.</