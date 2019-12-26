Pete Buttigieg Raised $24.7 Million In Final Quarter

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that his campaign raked in $24.7 million in the final quarter.

He raised a whopping $76 million throughout 2019, according to his campaign.

Yet Buttigieg has also faced scrutiny for his fundraising tactics — most notably during last month's Democratic debate, in which he was criticized for attending a fundraiser in a wine cave.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.