Buffalo fire officials investigating arson of west side of Buffalo home

A FRIGHTENING STARTTO THE NEW YEARFOR A BUFFALOFAMILY...A SUSPECTED FIREBOMB TURNS A HOMEINTO A BALL OFFLAMES..

SENDINGFAMILY MEMBERSRUNNING OUT OFDOORS AND JUMPINGOUT OF WINDOWS INHOPES OF SAVINGTHEIR LIVES...7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALAERREBHI...TAKES USTO THE SCENE.,AN ARSON IN THEEARLY MORNINGHOURS OF THE NEWYEAR SENDS THREECHILDREN AND ABUFFALO POLICEOFFICER TO THEHOSPITAL."IT'S THE FIRST TIME IHEAR SOMEBODY'STHROWING A FIREBOMB INTO THE HOUSE,WHICH IS FULL OFPEOPLE."FIRE INVESTIGATORSSAY IT APPEARSSOMEONE THREW AMOLOTOV COCKTAILINTO THIS HOUSE AT171 BRECKENRIDGESTREET AROUND 5:30IN THE MORNING.HAJI UKASH WASVISITING HIS FRIENDAND SPENT THE NIGHTUPSTAIRS.HE SAYS HE WOKE UPAFTER HEARINGNOISES AROUND THEHOUSE.

UKASH SAYSTHE AMOUNT OFSMOKE WASOVERWHELMING, HECOULDN'T ESCAPEAND HEADDOWNSTAIRS.

HEONLY SAW ONEOPTION."I SEE THERE'S LIKE NOWHERE TO GO, I CAN'TBREATHE I CAN'T DONOTHING.""THEN I JUST OPENEDTHE BACK WINDOWSTHEN I THROW MYSELF.I THOUGHT OKAY LETME SAVE MY LIFE.LEO CHATKHAN SAYSHE OWNS THPROPERTY AND ISRENTING IT OUT TO AFAMILY LIVINGDOWNSTAIRS AND ACOUPLE OF PEOPLELIVING UPSTAIRS."THE TENANT FROMUPSTAIRS CALLED ANDSAID I HAVE BAD NEWS,YOUR HOUSE IS ONFIRE AND EVERYTHING IHAD IS LOST.NO ONE WASSERIOUSLY INJURED INTHE FIRE.INVESTIGATORS SAYTHEY ARE CURRENTLYQUESTIONING TWOPERSONS OFINTEREST AT THISTIME.DAMAGE IS ESTIMATEDAT $240,000.THE PROPERTYOWNER TELLS ME THEHOUSE IS ACTUALLYNOT A TOTALLOSS...THE DAMAGEWAS TO THE EXTERIOROF THE HOUSE ANDTHE FIRE MARSHALLTOLD HIM THERE'S NONEED FOR ADEMOLITION.

RIGHTNOW THEY'LL FOCUSON FIXING THE ROOFAND REPAIRING THEINSIDE OF THE HOUSE.IN THE NEWSROOM,ALA ERREBHI 7 EW