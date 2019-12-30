Global  

Detroit Fire Commissioner to investigate photo of firefighters posing in front of burning house

&quot;There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement.

Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them,&quot; said Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones.
Brass upset over Detroit firefighters’ burning home photo

DETROIT (AP) — A photo posted on social media showing 18 Detroit firefighters posing in front of a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Detroit firefighters under fire for posing in photo in front of burning home

Detroit's fire commissioner says he is going to investigate the circumstances of the photo posted on...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Independent



Outrage Over Photo Of Firefighters Posing In Front Of Burning House [Video]Outrage Over Photo Of Firefighters Posing In Front Of Burning House

A controversial photo has been removed.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published

2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in house fire on North Mill Street in KCK [Video]2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in house fire on North Mill Street in KCK

Fire officials said the victims of a Kansas City, Kansas, house fire appear to be two adults and one juvenile. Firefighters smelled smoke on their way back to the station from a previous call and found..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

