Marylanders participate in "First Day Hike" to start the new year

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:06s
Marylanders participate in 'First Day Hike' to start the new year

Marylanders participate in "First Day Hike" to start the new year

On 2020's first day, more than 30 state parks participated in the "First Day Hike".
Marylanders participate in "First Day Hike" to start the new year

GETTING OVER YOUR NEW YEARSCELEBRATION.

A LOT OF US SPENDTHE DAY ON THE COUCH HOPINGTHE FIRST HANGOVER OF THE YEARSOON SUBSIDES..... OTHERS GOOUT AND WALK IT OFF....LITERALLY.

WMAR 2 NEWS' DONHARRISON TELLS US ABOUMARYLAND'S FIRST DAY HIKES.Track: On 2020's first day,more than 30 state parksparticipated in the "First DayHike".

40 guided tours acrossthe state saw hundreds takethe new decade in stride.nats; Track: Our 4 leggedfriend, Kyle, brought hisfamily from Pasadena to SandyPt.

State park for a first dayhike.

Kyle and his party havetaken advantage of our parbefore.

Sot: We go to lots ofdifferent trails aroundMaryland and PA, a lot inAnnapolis.

Track: From the farreaches of Western Maryland atSwallow Falls, to theAssateaque state park on theAtlantic Ocean, hundreds ofMarylanders took advantage ofthe serenity of our stateparks.

Sot: So many waterplaces to walk around, we'reright across the street fromlake waterford so we go thereoften.

There's the B&A trailwe do.

This might be a new onefor us so it's fun to get outhere and see.

Track: Lastyear, almost 4000 people hiked8,500 miles on 36 differentFirst Day Hikes.

That wastriple the previous year.Nats: Track: Fernando Santiagocame to Annapolis last nightfrom Silver Spring and decidedto come hike at Sandy Pointstate park.

Sot: It's a way toget outside be one with natureand start a new year the bestway.

Stand up: Some peoplehere said getting outside andenjoying mother nature is amuch better way to start ofthe new year than sitting onthe couch trying to get overyour New Year Eve'scelebration.

Sot: You no it'sjust a fresh start and likehave a good time with yourfriends, be outside, it'sgorgeous out here the sun isshinning.

Sot: Yeah, we'regonna sweet it out.

Track: Sowhatever your New Yearsresolution is, our state parkshave a great way to bring inthe new year.... Sot:...Withpeople that you love and doingthings that make you feelgood.

At Sandy Point statePar




