Marylanders participate in 'First Day Hike' to start the new year

GETTING OVER YOUR NEW YEARSCELEBRATION.

A LOT OF US SPENDTHE DAY ON THE COUCH HOPINGTHE FIRST HANGOVER OF THE YEARSOON SUBSIDES..... OTHERS GOOUT AND WALK IT OFF....LITERALLY.

WMAR 2 NEWS' DONHARRISON TELLS US ABOUMARYLAND'S FIRST DAY HIKES.Track: On 2020's first day,more than 30 state parksparticipated in the "First DayHike".

40 guided tours acrossthe state saw hundreds takethe new decade in stride.nats; Track: Our 4 leggedfriend, Kyle, brought hisfamily from Pasadena to SandyPt.

State park for a first dayhike.

Kyle and his party havetaken advantage of our parbefore.

Sot: We go to lots ofdifferent trails aroundMaryland and PA, a lot inAnnapolis.

Track: From the farreaches of Western Maryland atSwallow Falls, to theAssateaque state park on theAtlantic Ocean, hundreds ofMarylanders took advantage ofthe serenity of our stateparks.

Sot: So many waterplaces to walk around, we'reright across the street fromlake waterford so we go thereoften.

There's the B&A trailwe do.

This might be a new onefor us so it's fun to get outhere and see.

Track: Lastyear, almost 4000 people hiked8,500 miles on 36 differentFirst Day Hikes.

That wastriple the previous year.Nats: Track: Fernando Santiagocame to Annapolis last nightfrom Silver Spring and decidedto come hike at Sandy Pointstate park.

Sot: It's a way toget outside be one with natureand start a new year the bestway.

Stand up: Some peoplehere said getting outside andenjoying mother nature is amuch better way to start ofthe new year than sitting onthe couch trying to get overyour New Year Eve'scelebration.

Sot: You no it'sjust a fresh start and likehave a good time with yourfriends, be outside, it'sgorgeous out here the sun isshinning.

Sot: Yeah, we'regonna sweet it out.

Track: Sowhatever your New Yearsresolution is, our state parkshave a great way to bring inthe new year.... Sot:...Withpeople that you love and doingthings that make you feelgood.

At Sandy Point statePar