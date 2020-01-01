New Year’s day fire destroys North Macon apartments

Us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

Our top story tonight at six: some macon residents got a rough start to 2020, waking up to a fire.

41nbc's chip matthews spoke with some of the victims today.

:01 :11 1:00 1:20 stand-up intro: an early morning fire at this north macon apartment complex forces residents to evacuate.

The woman who lives in the apartment where the fire started, described the moment she woke up to flames."

Sot - kayla jackson - :11 "i instantly went into survival mode.

I instantly went into ok something has got to be done.

My neighbors got kids.

I wasn't even thinking about me, i was thinking about the babies."

Kayla jackson told us she woke up new year's day and started to make breakfast.

While cooking she fell asleep.

She woke up to a smoke and fire filled apartment and sprung into action.

Sot - kayla jackson - "i got my kitchen extinguisher that they have in there and tried to put it out, but i used all of it, so it ran out.

That's when she grabbed water bottles.

Sot - kayla jackson - "so i got water bottles in my kitchen, so i went and tried to open up as many bottles as i could to put the fire out, but it wasn't working.

It just spread... fast."

Jackson's next-door neighbor was getting ready for the gym when he smelled smoke.

When he left his room, that's when he realized what was happening.

Sot - maliek montgomery 1:00 "when i came out, the kitchen ceiling light had fell in and it was water running, so i got my c1 3 b13 girlfriend,